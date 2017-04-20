Rural areas chip in for aquatic centre reno cost
THORNHILL and rural residents in the area surrounding Terrace, B.C. have agreed to pay for a portion of the borrowing needed to renovate the City of Terrace's aquatic centre. Regional district Thornhill residents and those in the surrounding rural area will be paying about one-third of the cost to be borrowed for the city's aquatic centre renovations.
