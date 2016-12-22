Roots of opioid crisis run deep, with...

Roots of opioid crisis run deep, with fentanyl an 'epidemic within an epidemic'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

So pervasive is the problem of opioid abuse that it has become part of the Canadian consciousness and left doctors, public health officials and politicians scrambling to find solutions to contain the crisis. A man walks past a mural by street artist Smokey D. painted as a response to the fentanyl and opioid overdose crisis, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, December 22, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 12 min Endofdays 262
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... 19 hr Tom 2
News Watching the block pays off Apr 23 Paul Kersey 1
News Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv... Apr 20 Woss 1
News St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15) Apr 19 rita greenlaw 2
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Apr 17 Red 3
News Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu... Apr 15 Unconsciousprotes... 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC