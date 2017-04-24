Quin Courmier, killed Friday in workp...

Quin Courmier, killed Friday in workplace accident, remembered as kind person

In a sad case of irony, a Penticton man was killed in a workplace accident on the National Day of Mourning. Worksafe BC and the coroner were on the scene at Skaha Ford for more than 24 hours investigating the death of a young worker who was reported to have been pinned between two vehicles.

