Province announces new Aboriginal affordable housing projects across B.C.
Peter Fassbender, the Minister for Community, Sport and Cultural Development, spoke at the Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre in Surrey, stating the plan will be to construct eight new housing developments with a price tag of $53 million for the projects. However, this funding is not new but part of the $355 million that was announced in February of last year when the province pledged funds for 2,000 units of affordable housing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Abbotsford News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Tue
|Idiot Child
|1
|Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi...
|Tue
|Idiot Child
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Alrighry Then
|72
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Apr 1
|Chris Rundle
|28
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|City to look at taxing vacant homes to cool off...
|Mar 31
|GTA
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC