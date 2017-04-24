Promises on jobs, affordability conti...

Promises on jobs, affordability continue to dominate B.C. election campaign

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

There's just over a week left in British Columbia's election campaign and the leaders are out on the hustings, trying to shore up votes. Liberal Leader Christy Clark is spending the day in the southeastern part of the province, where she's repeating her party's promise to protect jobs in resource industries like forestry and mining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 5 min Endofdays 546
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) 1 hr Suk It Up Go Away 4
News Search for missing teen leads police back to Na... 7 hr RDL 1
News Shooting suspect arrested Apr 28 No One Special 1
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... Apr 25 Tom 2
News Watching the block pays off Apr 23 Paul Kersey 1
News Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv... Apr 20 Woss 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,850 • Total comments across all topics: 280,694,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC