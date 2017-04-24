Promises on jobs, affordability continue to dominate B.C. election campaign
There's just over a week left in British Columbia's election campaign and the leaders are out on the hustings, trying to shore up votes. Liberal Leader Christy Clark is spending the day in the southeastern part of the province, where she's repeating her party's promise to protect jobs in resource industries like forestry and mining.
