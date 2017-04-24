Penticton shooting leaves man dead
Police responded to a home at 998 Creston Ave., near the South Okanagan Events Centre and Murray Buick GMC, at 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports of multiple gunshots being fired. "Our serious crimes section along with our forensic identification section and other investigators from the RCMP are on the scene," RCMP spokesman Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|11 hr
|replaytime
|332
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|Wed
|Sucks to be U
|3
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Tue
|Tom
|2
|Watching the block pays off
|Apr 23
|Paul Kersey
|1
|Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv...
|Apr 20
|Woss
|1
|St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15)
|Apr 19
|rita greenlaw
|2
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Apr 17
|Red
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC