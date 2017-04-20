Opposition wants price tag for governmenta s cannabis tracking system
A young man smokes a marijuana joint during a rally in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday April 20, 2011. Ottawa is looking to set up a cannabis tracking system to collect information about marijuana products from licensed producers, distributors and retailers - just one of a host of proposed changes to be ushered in alongside legalization.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck OTTAWA - The federal government is coming under fire from the opposition Conservatives for failing to disclose how much a cannabis tracking system will cost - just one of a host of proposed changes to be ushered in along with the legalization of marijuana.
