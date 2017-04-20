Opposition wants price tag for govern...

Opposition wants price tag for governmenta s cannabis tracking system

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

A young man smokes a marijuana joint during a rally in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday April 20, 2011. Ottawa is looking to set up a cannabis tracking system to collect information about marijuana products from licensed producers, distributors and retailers - just one of a host of proposed changes to be ushered in alongside legalization.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck OTTAWA - The federal government is coming under fire from the opposition Conservatives for failing to disclose how much a cannabis tracking system will cost - just one of a host of proposed changes to be ushered in along with the legalization of marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 39 min Subduction Zone 78
News Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv... 11 hr Woss 1
News St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15) Wed rita greenlaw 2
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Apr 17 Red 3
News Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu... Apr 15 Unconsciousprotes... 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) Apr 13 Awsome 20
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,250 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC