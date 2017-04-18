One dead, several injured in crash in...

One dead, several injured in crash involving Greyhound bus near Quesnel, B.C.

Police say one person is dead and several others are injured in a crash involving Greyhound bus and three other vehicles in B.C.'s Cariboo region. RCMP say the crash happened Friday just before 5:15 p.m. on Highway 97 south of Kersley, B.C. - about 30 kilometres outside of Quesnel.

