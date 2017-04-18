One dead, several injured in crash involving Greyhound bus near Quesnel, B.C.
Police say one person is dead and several others are injured in a crash involving Greyhound bus and three other vehicles in B.C.'s Cariboo region. RCMP say the crash happened Friday just before 5:15 p.m. on Highway 97 south of Kersley, B.C. - about 30 kilometres outside of Quesnel.
