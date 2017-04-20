Oh, deer: Canadian man tackled by deer

Oh, deer: Canadian man tackled by deer

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

It happened on April Fools' Day, so no one believed him at first, but 25-year-old Cary McCook got run over by a deer. McCook was dropped off by a coworker in British Columbia, Canada, on April 1 when he saw a deer running straight for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 3 hr forced to be scho... 18
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... 5 hr more fraud 1
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) Apr 9 safe-spot-to-buy- 4
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
News Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Apr 3 Alrighry Then 72
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,648 • Total comments across all topics: 280,223,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC