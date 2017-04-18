Not guilty pleas entered for accused ...

Not guilty pleas entered for accused in Canada polygamy case

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

CRANBROOK, British Columbia - The trial of two Canadian men from a fundamentalist sect that allows men to have multiple wives has opened Tuesday with not guilty pleas being entered on charges of practicing polygamy Oler is accused of having four wives. He pleaded not guilty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 7 hr nomo 2
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Mon Red 3
News Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu... Apr 15 Unconsciousprotes... 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) Apr 13 Awsome 20
News 16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10) Apr 12 Lorax21 135
News Suspect arrested in rebar murder (Apr '07) Apr 12 Shyla Francis 8
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 280,399,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC