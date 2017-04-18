Not guilty pleas entered for accused in Canada polygamy case
CRANBROOK, British Columbia - The trial of two Canadian men from a fundamentalist sect that allows men to have multiple wives has opened Tuesday with not guilty pleas being entered on charges of practicing polygamy Oler is accused of having four wives. He pleaded not guilty.
