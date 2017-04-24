No criminal charges in B.C. train derailment that left 3 dead
WorkSafeBC will take over the investigation into the crash on the Englewood Railway, a 90-kilometre long spur line operated by Western Forest Products. The Transportation Safety Board said on Saturday that provincial officials has also asked it to provide investigators to gather information and assess the incident.
