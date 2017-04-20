New line paints to light highway nights
New paint applications are being introduced on B.C. highways to increase visibility and stand up better to the grit and graders of winter. Lane markers have been disappearing faster since the federal government introduced new environmental standards in 2010 that prevented the use of oil-based paints on highways.
