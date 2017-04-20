New line paints to light highway nights

New line paints to light highway nights

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Peace Arch News

New paint applications are being introduced on B.C. highways to increase visibility and stand up better to the grit and graders of winter. Lane markers have been disappearing faster since the federal government introduced new environmental standards in 2010 that prevented the use of oil-based paints on highways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peace Arch News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... 6 hr Idiot Child 1
News Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi... 6 hr Idiot Child 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Mon John 1
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Mon Alrighry Then 72
News Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08) Sat Chris Rundle 28
News The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ... Mar 31 is Family-court W... 1
News City to look at taxing vacant homes to cool off... Mar 31 GTA 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC