NDP promises yearly $400 rent rebate in B.C. but Liberals say rich don't need it
British Columbia's Liberal government has ignored renters for the past 16 years and it's high time someone offered them a helping hand, New Democrat Leader John Horgan says. Horgan said that as premier he would introduce an annual $400 renter's rebate if his party wins the provincial election on May 9. "The message from the B.C. NDP today is that help is on the way," Horgan said Wednesday during a campaign stop in downtown Vancouver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|25 min
|Alright
|19
|Suspect arrested in rebar murder (Apr '07)
|8 hr
|Shyla Francis
|8
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Tue
|more fraud
|1
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|safe-spot-to-buy-
|4
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC