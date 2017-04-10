NDP promises yearly $400 rent rebate ...

NDP promises yearly $400 rent rebate in B.C. but Liberals say rich don't need it

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

British Columbia's Liberal government has ignored renters for the past 16 years and it's high time someone offered them a helping hand, New Democrat Leader John Horgan says. Horgan said that as premier he would introduce an annual $400 renter's rebate if his party wins the provincial election on May 9. "The message from the B.C. NDP today is that help is on the way," Horgan said Wednesday during a campaign stop in downtown Vancouver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 25 min Alright 19
News Suspect arrested in rebar murder (Apr '07) 8 hr Shyla Francis 8
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Tue more fraud 1
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) Apr 9 safe-spot-to-buy- 4
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
News Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Apr 3 John 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC