NDP promises yearly $400 rent rebate in B.C. but Liberals say rich don't need it

British Columbia's Liberal government has ignored renters for the past 16 years and it's high time someone offered them a helping hand, New Democrat Leader John Horgan says. Horgan said that as premier he would introduce an annual $400 renter's rebate if his party wins the provincial election on May 9. "The message from the B.C. NDP today is that help is on the way," Horgan said Wednesday during a campaign stop in downtown Vancouver.

