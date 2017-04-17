NDP 'feeling good'
As the second week of British Columbia's election campaign begins, one leader says he's feeling good about his party's prospects. B.C. New Democrat Leader John Horgan was the only leader on the campaign trail Sunday, taking part in an Easter egg hunt in Maple Ridge before visiting a restaurant in Surrey where he made samosas.
