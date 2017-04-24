Murder trial hears drug debt might have led to killing
A 12-person jury will hear evidence over the next 12 weeks, as three men stand accused of first-degree murder. A series of text messages which appear to describe a 22-year-old homicide victim as a "salmon ... who may still be flopping yet," were read to jurors in a Prince George murder trial Monday.
