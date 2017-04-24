Murder suspect inconveniently arreste...

Murder suspect inconveniently arrested in robbery, jury told

The target of an undercover police investigation was dragged out of a taxi cab and taken down at gunpoint in the middle of a Vancouver intersection. But Robert Balbar was an innocent man at least of the armed robbery that Burnaby RCMP thought he pulled off hours earlier.

British Columbia

