Multi-car crash fatal
RCMP have confirmed one person died as a result of a multi-car crash on the Coquihalla Highway, south of Merritt. Emergency responders were initially called to a single car crash, but as the driver and lone occupant on the crashed vehicle exited, her vehicle was hit by a northbound Jeep.
