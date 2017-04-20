More congestion ahead if bridge tolls capped or eliminated: Metro mayors
The BC Liberals' and BC NDP's plans to remove or cap bridge tolls in the Lower Mainland if elected will do nothing to ease gridlock. That's according to the Metro Vancouver mayors' council on transportation, days after the two political parties released their positions ahead of the election call on Tuesday.
