Montreal MP Alexandre Boulerice endorses Peter Julian for NDP leadership
Boulerice told reporters today that in his opinion, Julian offers a progressive and bold vision for the party's future. The MP for the Montreal riding of Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie says he also supports the bilingual Julian because of his stance on free post-secondary education and his knowledge of Quebec.
