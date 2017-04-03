Mom of B.C. toddler who died in unlicensed daycare calls on premier to create registry
A Vancouver mom has written a letter to Premier Christy Clark, asking her to create a daycare registry in the hope that other families won't face the same tragedy of losing a child. Shelley Sheppard's son, 16-month-old Mac Sain, died in January in the area of Commercial Drive and Kitchener Street, reportedly at an unlicensed daycare.
