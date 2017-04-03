Missing and murdered women's inquiry ...

Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reaching out to families: advocates

There are 1 comment on the 680News story from 7 hrs ago, titled Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reaching out to families: advocates. In it, 680News reports that:

Lorelei Williams, left, rests her head on Michelle Pineault's shoulder as they listen during a Coalition on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday April 3, 2017. The coalition of family members and more than 35 advocacy and support organizations voiced concerns about the roll out of the National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Idiot Child

Port Hardy, Canada

#1 1 hr ago
Another example of the chugs being so pathetic they look to blame everyone else other than themselves.Every person on the reserves these women "disappear" from knows where they are and who put them there.In this craphole of a town every chug murdered was killed by a friend or family member.If there is money to be made the chugs and the media will put their spin on it.If the media would stop focusing on the chugs then magicly all this bs surrounding the chugs would go away.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... 1 hr Idiot Child 1
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... Mon John 1
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) Mon Alrighry Then 72
News Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08) Sat Chris Rundle 28
News The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ... Mar 31 is Family-court W... 1
News City to look at taxing vacant homes to cool off... Mar 31 GTA 2
News Petition seeks support for gondola on Mount Benson Mar 30 John 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,580 • Total comments across all topics: 280,047,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC