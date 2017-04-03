Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reaching out to families: advocates
There are 1 comment on the 680News story from 7 hrs ago, titled Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reaching out to families: advocates. In it, 680News reports that:
Lorelei Williams, left, rests her head on Michelle Pineault's shoulder as they listen during a Coalition on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday April 3, 2017. The coalition of family members and more than 35 advocacy and support organizations voiced concerns about the roll out of the National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at 680News.
|
Port Hardy, Canada
|
#1 1 hr ago
Another example of the chugs being so pathetic they look to blame everyone else other than themselves.Every person on the reserves these women "disappear" from knows where they are and who put them there.In this craphole of a town every chug murdered was killed by a friend or family member.If there is money to be made the chugs and the media will put their spin on it.If the media would stop focusing on the chugs then magicly all this bs surrounding the chugs would go away.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|1 hr
|Idiot Child
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Mon
|John
|1
|Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Alrighry Then
|72
|Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08)
|Sat
|Chris Rundle
|28
|The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ...
|Mar 31
|is Family-court W...
|1
|City to look at taxing vacant homes to cool off...
|Mar 31
|GTA
|2
|Petition seeks support for gondola on Mount Benson
|Mar 30
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC