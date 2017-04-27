Microdistilled spirits in Canada finding appeal among millennials, mixologists
A boom in craft distilling in the United States and increasing demand from curious millennials acquiring a palate for well-made spirits have inspired a burgeoning microdistillery scene in Canada, with at least 100 upstart companies now operating across the country. "The major distillers are beginning to look at these microdistillers as incubators for product and for people.
