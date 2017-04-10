Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows election act...

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows election action heating up as week filled with forums

The last week of April is going to be a busy one if you're following politics and trying to decide who to vote for in the May 9 B.C. election. Starting on Tuesday, April 25, the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce hosts a forum for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows candidates from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre, 19065 - 119B Ave. The same day, out east, the Whonnock Community Association hosts a forum for Maple Ridge-Mission candidates at the Whonnock Lake Centre, at 27871 - 113th Ave. That begins at 7:30 p.m. and gives politicians five minutes for an opening address, followed by two-minutes for rebuttal.

British Columbia

