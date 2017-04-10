Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows election action heating up as week filled with forums
The last week of April is going to be a busy one if you're following politics and trying to decide who to vote for in the May 9 B.C. election. Starting on Tuesday, April 25, the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce hosts a forum for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows candidates from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre, 19065 - 119B Ave. The same day, out east, the Whonnock Community Association hosts a forum for Maple Ridge-Mission candidates at the Whonnock Lake Centre, at 27871 - 113th Ave. That begins at 7:30 p.m. and gives politicians five minutes for an opening address, followed by two-minutes for rebuttal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mission City Record.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect arrested in rebar murder (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|Shyla Francis
|8
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|forced to be scho...
|18
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Tue
|more fraud
|1
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|safe-spot-to-buy-
|4
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w...
|Apr 3
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC