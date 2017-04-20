Maple Ridge man loses appeal over Lan...

Maple Ridge man loses appeal over Langley lottery ticket

A Maple Ridge man claimed he was the real winner of a $50 million prize claimed by a Langley family. The B.C. Court of Appeal has dismissed a lawsuit by a Maple Ridge man who claims he was the true winner of a $50 million lottery prize that went to a Langley family.

British Columbia

