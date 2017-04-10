Man convicted of killing teenage girl missing from B.C.'s Mission Institution
An arrest warrant has been issued for a convicted killer who went missing from the minimum security unit of the Mission Institution in British Columbia. The Correctional Service of Canada says prison staff discovered Friday afternoon that Robert Raymond Dezwann, 53 wasn't accounted for and immediately contacted the RCMP.
