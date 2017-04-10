Man arrested after Vancouver Island w...

Man arrested after Vancouver Island woman allegedly held against her will

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: CBC News

Police responded to a 911 call on the afternoon April 11 in North Cowichan where they found an injured woman in need of medical help. Police say a woman in Cowichan Valley, B.C., is receiving treatment for serious facial injuries after an incident lasting several days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 17 hr Awsome 20
News 16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10) Wed Lorax21 135
News Suspect arrested in rebar murder (Apr '07) Wed Shyla Francis 8
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Apr 11 more fraud 1
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) Apr 9 safe-spot-to-buy- 4
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
News Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,469 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC