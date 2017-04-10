Man arrested after Vancouver Island woman allegedly held against her will
Police responded to a 911 call on the afternoon April 11 in North Cowichan where they found an injured woman in need of medical help. Police say a woman in Cowichan Valley, B.C., is receiving treatment for serious facial injuries after an incident lasting several days.
