LNG tops agenda at Terrace, B.C. provincial election debate
Economic development and specifically the prospects of a liquefied natural gas industry proved to be the dominant topic last night as the three candidates running for the Skeena riding in the provincial election debated issues before a good crowd at the REM Lee Theatre. Although there have been no final investment decisions made for the two planned LNG projects in Kitimat, BC Liberal candidate Ellis Ross said they represented the best hope for an improved economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|8 min
|No Surprise
|41
|St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15)
|Wed
|rita greenlaw
|2
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Apr 17
|Red
|3
|Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu...
|Apr 15
|Unconsciousprotes...
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Awsome
|20
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Apr 12
|Lorax21
|135
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC