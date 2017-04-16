LNG tops agenda at Terrace, B.C. prov...

LNG tops agenda at Terrace, B.C. provincial election debate

Economic development and specifically the prospects of a liquefied natural gas industry proved to be the dominant topic last night as the three candidates running for the Skeena riding in the provincial election debated issues before a good crowd at the REM Lee Theatre. Although there have been no final investment decisions made for the two planned LNG projects in Kitimat, BC Liberal candidate Ellis Ross said they represented the best hope for an improved economy.

British Columbia

