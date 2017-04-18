Liberal Leader Christy Clark says U.S. 'greed' driving softwood spat
British Columbia Liberal Leader Christy Clark says the United States lumber industry is "driven by greed," and she is the candidate who can lead the province to a softwood agreement with American producers. Campaigning in Williams Lake, B.C., at a log home manufacturing business, Clark told a gathering she has been leading the fight for a softwood agreement for the last two years and does not intend to stop.
