Lawsuit seeks restitution from former Olympian who went missing for 18 months

19 hrs ago

An investment dealer and former Olympic rower who disappeared for nearly 18 months faces a civil lawsuit from investors alleging he ran a pyramid scheme with their money. A notice of civil claim was filed in Duncan, B.C., on July 7, 2016, on behalf of six people who say they were Harold Backer's clients.

British Columbia

