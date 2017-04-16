Lawsuit seeks restitution from former Olympian who went missing for 18 months
An investment dealer and former Olympic rower who disappeared for nearly 18 months faces a civil lawsuit from investors alleging he ran a pyramid scheme with their money. A notice of civil claim was filed in Duncan, B.C., on July 7, 2016, on behalf of six people who say they were Harold Backer's clients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|2 hr
|Uncle Sam
|27
|St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15)
|22 hr
|rita greenlaw
|2
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Mon
|Red
|3
|Anti-demoviction protesters occupy office of Bu...
|Apr 15
|Unconsciousprotes...
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Awsome
|20
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|Apr 12
|Lorax21
|135
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC