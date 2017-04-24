Landslide, flooding fears
Politicians attending the Southern Interior Local Government Association conference in Kamloops have supported a resolution calling on the province to ensure logging companies hold comprehensive public consultations in communities that could be affected. There are worries logging the steep slopes in some areas have or could "impact water sources and slope stability," said Rhona Martin, chairperson of the CSRD board.
