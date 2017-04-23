Landslide fears prompt evacuation of 10 homes near Salmon Arm
An evacuation order has been issued for 10 homes near Salmon Arm, B.C., due to concerns about a possible landslide. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued the order Saturday night, telling residents to gather their family, pets and critical items and leave immediately.
