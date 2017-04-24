Kent School District halts internatio...

Kent School District halts international trips

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A school district in Washington state has halted all international field trips over concerns students in the country illegally wouldn't be able to get back in. The Kent School District's Board of Directors announced the decision Wednesday, The Seattle Times reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 36 min Endofdays 479
News Shooting suspect arrested Fri No One Special 1
News The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15) Apr 26 Sucks to be U 3
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... Apr 25 Tom 2
News Watching the block pays off Apr 23 Paul Kersey 1
News Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv... Apr 20 Woss 1
News St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15) Apr 19 rita greenlaw 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,543 • Total comments across all topics: 280,674,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC