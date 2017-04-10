Kelowna man who killed 16-year-old in...

Kelowna man who killed 16-year-old in 2001 missing from prison

40 min ago

Robert Raymond Dezwaan was in a minimum security unit in Mission, B.C., but was missing on Apr. 14, 2017. A Kelowna man serving a life sentence for strangling a teenage girl to death 16 years ago is missing from the minimum security unit at a prison in Mission, B.C. Robert Raymond Dezwaan was not accounted for in the Mission Institution on the afternoon of Apr. 14, Correctional Service Canada announced late Friday.

