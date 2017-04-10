Judge refuses to split the trial of t...

Judge refuses to split the trial of two B.C. men accused of...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

A single trial will be held for two men from Bountiful, B.C., who are charged with polygamy. The lawyer for Winston Blackmore, who is accused of having two dozen wives, asked the court to hold separate trials for the men in arguments earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10) 4 hr Lorax21 135
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 4 hr Alright 19
News Suspect arrested in rebar murder (Apr '07) 13 hr Shyla Francis 8
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Tue more fraud 1
News Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09) Apr 9 safe-spot-to-buy- 4
News Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
News Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,255,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC