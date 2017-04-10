Judge refuses to split the trial of two B.C. men accused of...
A single trial will be held for two men from Bountiful, B.C., who are charged with polygamy. The lawyer for Winston Blackmore, who is accused of having two dozen wives, asked the court to hold separate trials for the men in arguments earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|16-year-old girl 'gang raped' at rave, photos p... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Lorax21
|135
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Alright
|19
|Suspect arrested in rebar murder (Apr '07)
|13 hr
|Shyla Francis
|8
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Tue
|more fraud
|1
|Mayors retaliate against 'Buy American' policies (Jun '09)
|Apr 9
|safe-spot-to-buy-
|4
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC