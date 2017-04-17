It's provincial election debate night tonight in Terrace, B.C.
The debate begins at 7 p.m. at the REM Lee Theatre sponsored by the Terrace and District Chamber of Commerce, the BC Northern Real Estate Board, the REM Lee Theatre and The Terrace Standard in cooperation with Terrace Toastmasters, Bell Media, CFNR and CityWest Community Television. The forum will be broadcast on CityWest Community Television Channel 10 and Channel 310 HD and online, www.citywest.ca We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards.
