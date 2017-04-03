'It has to be a team,' BIA to City of White Rock
An event created to bolster Marine Drive attracted a small but expressive crowd at the White Rock waterfront on Saturday. The 'Drive is Alive' family event - hosted by the White Rock Business Improvement Association, in response to recent media attention focusing on merchant vacancies - served as an opportunity for the public to provide feedback on what can be done to liven the strip.
