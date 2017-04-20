In custody death

In custody death

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Castanet.net

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has been notified after a man was found unresponsive while lodged in a Kelowna RCMP cell. On March 31 at approximately 5:15 p.m., officers were called to a single vehicle off-road collision with a tree on McCulloch Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Walker's blessing, former Gov. Murkowski w... 7 hr John 1
News Whites to become minority in Metro Vancouver by... (Apr '13) 12 hr Alrighry Then 72
News Man ordered to stand trial on first-degree murd... (May '08) Sat Chris Rundle 28
News The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ... Mar 31 is Family-court W... 1
News City to look at taxing vacant homes to cool off... Mar 31 GTA 2
News Petition seeks support for gondola on Mount Benson Mar 30 John 1
News Accused stabber in court (Nov '07) Mar 30 Private 8
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Final Four
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,030,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC