'I'll just watch you because I know you like that': That...

NDP leader John Horgan, BC Premier Christy Clark and Green Party leader Andrew Weaver in action during the provincial party leaders' debate at City TV in Vancouver, BC., April 20, 2017. Incumbent Christy Clark and challenger John Horgan lost little time getting to the rough stuff in the first debate of the 2017 election campaign, broadcast Thursday morning on radio and over the Internet.

