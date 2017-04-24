How the B.C. election of '96 changed provincial politics
It was a tight election that included a singing candidate, plenty of scandal, and the ultimate demise of one of B.C.'s longest-standing parties. Although the NDP managed to narrowly win its second consecutive victory, it lost 12 seats and the popular vote to Gordon Campbell's B.C. Liberals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|42 min
|Subduction Zone
|421
|Shooting suspect arrested
|Fri
|No One Special
|1
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|Apr 26
|Sucks to be U
|3
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Apr 25
|Tom
|2
|Watching the block pays off
|Apr 23
|Paul Kersey
|1
|Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv...
|Apr 20
|Woss
|1
|St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15)
|Apr 19
|rita greenlaw
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC