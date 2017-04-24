How and where to vote in the B.C. provincial election
Polling places are open on select advance voting days and election day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT. The final debate has wrapped, party leaders are heading into the last week of campaigning and voters have begun heading to the advance polls as May 9 - general election day in B.C. - fast approaches.
