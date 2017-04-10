House fire suspicious
A fire that destroyed an abandoned house on June Springs Road Saturday morning is being considered suspicious and RCMP and fire investigators are currently investigating. Fire crews arrived at the fire just before 10 a.m. Saturday to find the empty house fully engulfed in flames.
