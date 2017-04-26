Horror stories from overcrowded hospitals creating new breed of patient activist
Jamie-Lee Ball, 25, lies on a gurney in the hospital on March 25, 2017 in a handout photo provided by her mother, Lori Leckie. She spent five days in Brampton Civic Hospital's hallways, at one point with her curtain labelling her "Hallway Patient #1."
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go...
|2 hr
|replaytime
|332
|The 'Reptile Guy' says he does not mistreat liz... (Dec '15)
|15 hr
|Sucks to be U
|3
|Totem pole raised at UBC honours First Nations ...
|Tue
|Tom
|2
|Watching the block pays off
|Apr 23
|Paul Kersey
|1
|Do you want to buy an airplane built by Vancouv...
|Apr 20
|Woss
|1
|St. Bart's Food Bank needs help (Feb '15)
|Apr 19
|rita greenlaw
|2
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Apr 17
|Red
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC