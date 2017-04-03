Highway widening through Abbotsford to come after Langley project: MLA

The widening of Highway 1 through Abbotsford is planned to begin once work is completed through Langley, Abbotsford South MLA Darryl Plecas told members of the Abbotsford Downtown Business Association Thursday. Last week, the province announced that construction would start soon on the six-laning of the highway between 216th and 264th streets.

