High-risk offender arrested for 'indecent act' in New Westminster, B.C.

Jared Edward Harris was convicted in 2013 of unlawfully being in a dwelling house and invitation to sexual touching involving two children while in Delta, B.C. New Westminster police have arrested a high-risk offender just one day after it issued a public warning that he had recently moved to the city. Jared Edward Harris was taken into custody on Friday on charges of committing an indecent act and two counts of failure to comply with his court-ordered conditions.

