Future of Site C megaproject fuels debate in British Columbia election campaign

NDP Leader John Horgan, right, manoeuvers a tire while operating a boom truck as student Lee Taylor gives him guidance during a campaign stop at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 115 Training Centre in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Tuesday April 18, 2017. A provincial election will be held on May 9. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Christy Clark used the Site C dam megaproject in northern British Columbia as a backdrop Tuesday to campaign on the Liberal party's record on jobs and economic growth.

