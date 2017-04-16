Former 'United Nations' gangster-turned-witness tells B.C. murder ...

A former United Nations gangster-turned-Crown witness at the murder trial of Cory Vallee was paid more than $300,000 by police to co-operate, B.C. Supreme Court heard Tuesday. The man, whose identity is shielded by a sweeping publication ban, told Justice Janice Dillon that when he started as a police informant, he didn't care if he was paid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.