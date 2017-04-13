For the First Time, You Get to Try British Columbia's Most Classic Bottled IPA
Fat Tug IPA stand as alongside Red Racer cans as the most-loved IPA in the only Canada that matters. Driftwood 's Fat Tug IPA is brewed in lovely Victoria, British Columbia.
