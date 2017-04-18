Fire destroys home in Creek
The Roberts Creek Fire Department is still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Grant Road Sunday evening. Chief Patrick Higgins said the call came in just before 6 p.m. and the first crews were on the scene at 2452 Grant within 15 minutes.
