Fire destroys home in Creek

19 hrs ago

The Roberts Creek Fire Department is still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on Grant Road Sunday evening. Chief Patrick Higgins said the call came in just before 6 p.m. and the first crews were on the scene at 2452 Grant within 15 minutes.

