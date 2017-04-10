Fire destroys building in downtown Terrace, B.C.

CREWS from the Terrace and Thornhill fire departments are fighting a blaze this hour in downtown Terrace which has destroyed a building containing the Northcoast Angler business. The two-storey building, one of the older structures in the downtown core, is at the corner of Kalum and Lakelse Ave. Thick gray and black smoke is pouring from the structure as at least two hoses are being directed at the blaze.

