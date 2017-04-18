Fatal crash closes Highway 97 near Quesnel
Reports from the scene indicate one person was killed in the accident involving a bus, a tractor and a car. BC Emergency Health Services have only confirmed that paramedics transported eight people to hospital, one via air and seven via ambulance.
